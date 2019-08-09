|
James R. Roberts
Hainesport - James R. Roberts, of Hainesport passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He was 83. Son of the late Charles and Gladys Roberts; brother of the late Chuck Roberts, he is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Nancy (nee Walker); three beloved children, Christie Robertson (Darren), Lis Digneo (Cosmo), Jessica McMahon (PJ); seven cherished grandchildren, Jamie, Anthony, Brian, Tommy, Kasey, Ryan, Sean; a caring sister-in-law, Myrna Roberts; two nieces, Moira Roberts, Heather Monaco (Rob); three great-nieces & nephews, Declan, Conall, Gianna; and many other extended family members.
A graduate of Marietta College and member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity, Jim was a US Army Veteran and Owner of the Roberts Brothers School Supplies in Pennsauken. He was also a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Cherry Hill, Central Lodge #44 of F&AM in Vincentown; 33rd Degree member of Excelsior Scottish Rite Valley of Southern NJ; Crescent Shrine; and DeMolay LOH.
Memorial service will be held Monday, August 12th at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 499 Route 70 East, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 9 am to 11 am with the service immediately following at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Trinity Presbyterian Church, Central Lodge #44, Old Town Hall, 2nd Floor, Plum St., Vincentown, NJ 08088, or Crescent Shrine, 700 Highland Dr., Westampton, NJ 08060. For condolences please visit www.gaskillbrown.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 9, 2019