Jackson Funeral Home - Westmont
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0670
James Williams
James R. Williams Jr.


1966 - 2019
James R. Williams Jr. Obituary
James R. Williams, Jr.

Westmont - Suddenly on November 26, 2019, Jimmy passed away at the age 53. Beloved son of James Williams, Sr. and Sharron Williams also of Westmont, NJ. Dear brother of Andrew Williams of Williamstown, NJ and the late Ryan Williams. Also survived by loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Jimmy was a graduate of Camden County Vocational School where he learned to be a plumber. He was also mechanically inclined and could fix anything. Jimmy had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need. He enjoyed working on classic cars, and spending time with family and friends while looking through family photos. Jimmy will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. Services were private. Arrangements by JACKSON FUNERAL HOME, Haddon Township, NJ. To share a condolence please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
