James Ranniello
Franklinville - James V. Ranniello, 86, of Franklinville, formerly of Williamstown, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
Jim was retired as a Williamstown High School teacher serving many positions during his career. He had a 35 year high school football coaching career, serving as the head coach football coach at Maple Shade High School and Williamstown High School and also served as an assistant football coach at Penns Grove High School, Winslow High School and Haddonfield High School. After his coaching career he held the athletic director position at Williamstown High School. Also, he was the high school wrestling referee for 15 years. On the weekends, he was an avid drummer for local bands performing at weddings. After retiring, he was an adjunct professor at Rowan University.
Jim was well respected and loved by all who knew him. He devoted his life to his family and helping others.
Beloved husband of Antoinette (nee Visco) for 62 years. Devoted father of Rosanna (Matthew) McGinn and the late Anthony (Patricia) Ranniello. Dear brother of Michael Ranniello, the late Anthony Ranniello, the late Bruno Ranniello and the late Margarite Goldyn. Loving grandfather of Heather, Andrea, Brian, Raymond, Anthony, Amy, Shane, Jimmy and Luke. Loving great grandfather of Brooklyn, Milo, Daniel, Jacob and Alexandria.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Friday, January 31st from 7:00 - 9:00 PM at the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, 420 S. Main Street, Williamstown and Saturday, February 1st from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Peace Parish St. Mary's Church, 32 Carroll Ave., Williamstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM. Entombment All Saints Cemetery, Franklin Twp.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020