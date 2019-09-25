|
James Richard Rodi
October 20, 1944 - September 19, 2019
The story of Jim Rodi can only be told with love, laughter and appreciation for a life well-lived. Beginning on October 20, 1944 in Philadelphia, born the son of Antonette and Samuel, Jim would begin lighting the world with his smile for years to come.
Jim was a member of the first graduating class of Lenape High School and was a member of the National Guard. He started at the Courier Post in 1962 and would retire from there in 2005 after 43 years of service.
Jim met the love of his life, Pat, through a carpool at work and they were married on September 23, 1967. They settled together in Runnemede, New Jersey starting their family by welcoming two daughters, Lynn and Barbara. Their family continued to expand as their daughters found their partners in life, Mark Basara and Steve DuPee and later when Barbara and Steve welcomed their son, Parker.
Parker was a genuine delight to Jim, often checking in through FaceTime to exchange stories from the day and to continue Jim's education in all things Fortnite. They shared a love of their birthdays, and the time leading up to them filled with giddy anticipation.
In the summer of 2014 the Rodi family expanded again with the addition of an English Springer Spaniel named Millie. Millie instantly became Jim's four-legged daughter and constant companion. Like Jim, Millie knows no strangers, only friends.
Jim had many friends who were like family introduced through his daughters, from his time at the Courier Post, as well as neighbors in Runnemede and at Ocean Sands where the family spent time during the summer. These dear friends from the Courier Post include Ed Warner, Mike Coskey, Paul Corrado and Charles Monteleone.
An avid golfer, Jim spent many leisurely hours at Woodbury Country Club perfecting his game and enjoying the company of fellow golf enthusiasts. A patient teacher, Jim always had time and tips for new golfers and anyone looking to improve their game.
Although Jim's time here has passed, his story will continue to live on in the fond memories and recollections of those who remain. An opportunity to share these remembrances in celebration of his life will be held on October 19, 2019 at Gardner Funeral Home, 126 S. Blackhorse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 08078, from 10:30 AM to noon with a brief service following. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Jim's honor to Cooper University Health Care c/o The Cooper Foundation, Sheridan Pavilion, 3 Cooper Plaza, Suite 500, Camden, NJ 08103 or online at foundation.cooperhealth.org/give-now.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 25, 2019