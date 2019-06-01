Services
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
(856) 768-0688
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Riso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Riso


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Riso Obituary
James Riso

Berlin - James Riso, of Berlin, NJ. Passed away on May 28, 2019 at the age of 78.

Beloved husband of the late Joan Riso. Devoted father of Andrea Ayes (Jonathan), Eric Riso (Kimberly), Thomas A. McGregor III, Holly McGregor Holloway and Hope Joan McGregor. Dear brother of John Riso (Barbara). Proud grandfather of Jacqueline, Isabel, Sage, Zachary, Jeffrey, Joshua, Jacob and Brandon.

James was a proud veteran who served in the US Navy during the Vietnam war.

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Monday morning 10:30AM-11:30AM at the COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME, 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE BERLIN, NJ 08009. Memorial service 11:30AM. Cremation and interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers contributions to the , PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 would be appreciated. Lasting condolences; COSTANTINOFH.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now