James Riso
Berlin - James Riso, of Berlin, NJ. Passed away on May 28, 2019 at the age of 78.
Beloved husband of the late Joan Riso. Devoted father of Andrea Ayes (Jonathan), Eric Riso (Kimberly), Thomas A. McGregor III, Holly McGregor Holloway and Hope Joan McGregor. Dear brother of John Riso (Barbara). Proud grandfather of Jacqueline, Isabel, Sage, Zachary, Jeffrey, Joshua, Jacob and Brandon.
James was a proud veteran who served in the US Navy during the Vietnam war.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Monday morning 10:30AM-11:30AM at the COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME, 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE BERLIN, NJ 08009. Memorial service 11:30AM. Cremation and interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers contributions to the , PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 would be appreciated. Lasting condolences; COSTANTINOFH.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 1, 2019