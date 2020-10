Or Copy this URL to Share

James Russell Green



James Russell Green of Camden, NJ on October 2, 2020. He was 94 years old. Services Friday- 11am at the Tenth Street Baptist Church 1860 S. 10th St. Camden, where friends may call after 9am. Int. NJ Veterans Cemetery, Arr. Carl Miller FH.









