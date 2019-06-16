|
|
James Russo
Ocean City & Haddonfield - passed away on June 12. James, better known as Jimmy, grew up in New Brunswick, NJ and graduated from St. Peter's High School and Seton Hall University. Upon graduation from college, he was drafted into the United States Army. He was stationed in Germany, where he met the love of his life, Ursula. They shared a wonderful life of 56 years raising their family and traveling. Jimmy retired from the Center for Disease Control as a business administrator. He enjoyed volunteering with Boy Scouts, fishing with his grandsons, traveling across Europe, and his frequent jaunts to the Atlantic City Racecourse. Jimmy was a member of St. Damien's Parish in Ocean City. He is survived by his loving wife, Ursula, daughters Caroline Cornelius (Thomas), Christine Leonetti (Paul), and son Louis Russo of Germany. Jimmy was extremely proud of his grandchildren: Benjamin Cornelius (Colleen), Joshua Cornelius, Luke Cornelius (Kate), Amanda Leonetti, Andrew Leonetti, James Russo, and Joe Russo. He is also survived by his sisters Jackie Mueller (Fred) and Patty Tygret. A visitation will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 9am to 10am with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St. Augustine's Church of St. Damien Parish, 13th Street And Wesley Avenue, Ocean City. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 16, 2019