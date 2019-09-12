Services
Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
White Horse Pike & Stone Rd.
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, St. Lawrence Campus
135 N. White Horse Pike
Lindenwold, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, St. Lawrence Campus
135 N. White Horse Pike
Lindenwold, NJ
James Sapio


1941 - 2019
James Sapio Obituary
James Sapio

Voorhees - James Thomas Sapio, 78 years, of Voorhees, NJ, passed away on September 8, 2019. Son of the late Michael and Isobella "Agnes" (née Eisele). Beloved husband of Patricia (née Rambo). Loving father of James, Jr., Thomas (Linda) and Donald. Dear brother of Robert, John, Michael, Joann and Richard. Cherished grandfather of Thomas, Jr., Emily and Brett.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday morning from 9:00AM to 11:00AM at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, St. Lawrence Campus, 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00AM. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. Arrangements under the direction of DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, LINDENWOLD, NJ. For more information or to leave lasting condolences; DANKSHINSKIFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 12, 2019
