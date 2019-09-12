|
|
James Sapio
Voorhees - James Thomas Sapio, 78 years, of Voorhees, NJ, passed away on September 8, 2019. Son of the late Michael and Isobella "Agnes" (née Eisele). Beloved husband of Patricia (née Rambo). Loving father of James, Jr., Thomas (Linda) and Donald. Dear brother of Robert, John, Michael, Joann and Richard. Cherished grandfather of Thomas, Jr., Emily and Brett.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday morning from 9:00AM to 11:00AM at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, St. Lawrence Campus, 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00AM. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. Arrangements under the direction of DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, LINDENWOLD, NJ. For more information or to leave lasting condolences; DANKSHINSKIFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 12, 2019