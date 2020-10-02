James Stillwell
Atco - James Stillwell, of Atco NJ, age 86 passed away on Oct 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Stillwell. Loving father of James Stillwell, Jr (Kathy) and the late Maryann Mueller. Cherished grandfather of Matthew and Michael Stillwell. Dear brother of George Stillwell (Cindy), Roscoe Stillwell (Terry), Phil Stillwell (late Jean) and the late Rich & Ann Stillwell, Carol & Ted Massimiano and Margaret & John Smith. Also many nieces and nephews.
Jimmy was a proud US Army veteran who served during the Korean War. He worked as a waiter for many years at Lucien's Tavern and Venice Catering both in Berlin, NJ. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and going to the casinos. Jimmy was a great person, well-liked by everyone and a fantastic father and grandfather.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Mon 10AM-11AM at the COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE BERLIN NJ 08009. Service 11AM which will also be webcast. Interment Gate of Heaven Cem, Berlin NJ. Face masks must be worn, and attendance will be limited due to COVID-19. Donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at 262 Danny Thomas place Memphis TN 38105 would be appreciated. Condolences and webcast info at costantinoprimofh.com
.