Lancaster - James T. Brown, Jr., age 67, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Wendy Lu Johnston Brown, formerly of Collingswood, NJ. They would have celebrated their 44th anniversary on October 18th. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Louise Gilgore Brown of Willow Street and the late James T. Brown, Sr. He attended Octorara Schools and was a 1970 graduate of Pequea Valley High School. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Secondary Education majoring in mathematics at Elizabethtown College, a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science from Millersville University, and his Master's Degree in Computer and Information Science from Penn State, Great Valley Campus. He worked at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals as a computer programmer and also as a substitute teacher in most of the Lancaster County school districts. He was a member and past president of the Paradise Sportsman's Association and a life member of Amateur Trapshooting Association. Jimmie enjoyed reading, singing, shooting trap and the Phillies. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by 4 siblings: Joseph Michael Brown Sr. of Ephrata, Patricia A. "Trish" Brown of FL, Laurie L. wife of Brad Robinson of Lancaster, Amanda A. Brown of Lititz, and nieces and nephews and several grand nieces and nephews whom he adored He was preceded in death by a sister Susan L. Smith.
Funeral service took place on Monday, September 30th. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or to a . shiveryfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019