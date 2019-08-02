Services
Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home
11 E Kings Hwy
Mount Ephraim, NJ 08059
(856) 931-1628
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home
11 E Kings Hwy
Mount Ephraim, NJ 08059
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Lowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James T. Lowe Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James T. Lowe Jr. Obituary
James T. Lowe, Jr.

Mt. Ephraim - James T. Lowe, Jr., age 67, of Mt. Ephraim, NJ, passed away on July 31, 2019. He was born in Camden, NJ. James worked as a surveyor for Shore DePalma & Lowe. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and enjoyed fishing. He could proudly finish the NY Times crossword puzzle in pen with no mistakes. James was a member of the American Legion Post 281 and the Democratic Club. Most of all, he will be remembered for his old school mentality, working hard, and providing for his family. James will be deeply missed.

James is predeceased by his wife, Patricia Lowe and son, James Lowe.

He is survived by his sons, Justin D. Lowe and Jason S. Lowe (Tiffany S.); siblings, Kathy, Eileen, Tom, Beth, Janice, Mary, Diane, John, and Rosemary and their spouses; grandchildren, Jesse S. Lowe, Savannah B. Lowe, and Brynn N. Lowe; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on August 3, 2019 from 1pm-3pm at Mahaffey Milano Funeral Home, located at 11 E. Kings Hwy., Mt. Ephraim, NJ 08059. To post photos, share a memory, or send an online condolence, please visit www.milanofuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now