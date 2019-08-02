|
|
James T. Lowe, Jr.
Mt. Ephraim - James T. Lowe, Jr., age 67, of Mt. Ephraim, NJ, passed away on July 31, 2019. He was born in Camden, NJ. James worked as a surveyor for Shore DePalma & Lowe. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and enjoyed fishing. He could proudly finish the NY Times crossword puzzle in pen with no mistakes. James was a member of the American Legion Post 281 and the Democratic Club. Most of all, he will be remembered for his old school mentality, working hard, and providing for his family. James will be deeply missed.
James is predeceased by his wife, Patricia Lowe and son, James Lowe.
He is survived by his sons, Justin D. Lowe and Jason S. Lowe (Tiffany S.); siblings, Kathy, Eileen, Tom, Beth, Janice, Mary, Diane, John, and Rosemary and their spouses; grandchildren, Jesse S. Lowe, Savannah B. Lowe, and Brynn N. Lowe; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on August 3, 2019 from 1pm-3pm at Mahaffey Milano Funeral Home, located at 11 E. Kings Hwy., Mt. Ephraim, NJ 08059. To post photos, share a memory, or send an online condolence, please visit www.milanofuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 2, 2019