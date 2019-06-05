|
James Vincent Fuscia
Williamstown, NJ - Age 92, passed away on June 3, 2019. Mr. Fuscia was a US Army Veteran of World War II. He later worked as a Union Painter for Local # 711 in Hammonton, NJ. Beloved husband of the late Frances Fuscia. Devoted father of Victoria Kenney (John) and Gary Fuscia (Karen). Dear brother of Richard Fuscia, the late Concetta "Tina" Paonessa, the late Russell Fuscia, the late Peter Fuscia and the late Salvatore Fuscia. Loving grandfather of Sarah, Samantha, Alexandria, Diana (Chris) and Michele. Loving great grandfather of Brittany and Cole. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Friday evening from 7:00 - 9:00 PM and Saturday morning from 10:00 - 11:00 AM, where a service will be held at 11:00 AM at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown. Burial will follow at the Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown. To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 5, 2019