Services
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-5291
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
View Map
James Vincent Fuscia Obituary
James Vincent Fuscia

Williamstown, NJ - Age 92, passed away on June 3, 2019. Mr. Fuscia was a US Army Veteran of World War II. He later worked as a Union Painter for Local # 711 in Hammonton, NJ. Beloved husband of the late Frances Fuscia. Devoted father of Victoria Kenney (John) and Gary Fuscia (Karen). Dear brother of Richard Fuscia, the late Concetta "Tina" Paonessa, the late Russell Fuscia, the late Peter Fuscia and the late Salvatore Fuscia. Loving grandfather of Sarah, Samantha, Alexandria, Diana (Chris) and Michele. Loving great grandfather of Brittany and Cole. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Friday evening from 7:00 - 9:00 PM and Saturday morning from 10:00 - 11:00 AM, where a service will be held at 11:00 AM at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown. Burial will follow at the Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown. To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 5, 2019
