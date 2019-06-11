Services
Boucher Funeral Home, LLC - Deptford
1757 Delsea Dr.
Deptford, NJ 08096
856-464-1097
Resources
More Obituaries for James Cesaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. Cesaro

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James W. Cesaro Obituary
James W. Cesaro

Mickleton - James W. Cesaro, 86, affectionately known as JW Ryder, of Mickleton, died June 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Carol A. Cesaro, his parents, James and Eleanor, two brothers, John and William and by granddaughter Baby Girl Cesaro. James was born and raised in Philadelphia and proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge he worked for EI DuPont until his retirement in 1985. James and Carol traveled the world until her passing in 2005. Thereafter, James continued his travels with his family and enjoyed life to the fullest. He knew everything and could fix anything and always shared his opinion especially if you were wrong. He is survived by his three devoted children, Christine A. (Brian) Mullis, James W. (Michelle) Cesaro III and Michael D. Cesaro. He also is survived by his two granddaughters Jamie Cesaro and Erin Mullis; four nieces and one nephew. The family expresses its heartfelt appreciation for the excellent care and attention provided to James during these last four years. No services are planned per JW's wishes and they will be honored. The family asks that memorial donations be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111. Arrangements by BOUCHER FUNERAL HOME, Deptford, NJ. For condolences visit www.boucherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boucher Funeral Home, LLC - Deptford
Download Now