Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
- - James Paul Welch Watters, 71, passed away Wednesday Feb.6 due to complications from cancer. James served in the Merchant Marines during the Vietnam War, and retired after 27 years, as a chief engineer on the Energy Independence. James continued to work, another 10 years in the international shipping industry as the quality assurance manager at Keystone Shipping Company. He also proudly served his community as volunteer fireman in Deer Park Fire Company. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Linda, three children Stephanie, Jennifer, and James and three wonderful grand children, Matthew Ryan and Kyle, his sister Margret husband George and their children Amanda and James,. A loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather, those who knew him will always remember him. A memorial will be at Bradley Funeral Home, 601 Rt. 73s Marlton NJ, on Wednesday feb.20th from noon to 2pm. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the .
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019
