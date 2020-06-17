James Wesley Lavery
1935 - 2020
James Wesley Lavery

Cherry Hill - On June 13, 2020, age 85 of Cherry Hill, NJ. He was the beloved husband of the late Ingrid (nee Hofstrom) and father of James, Jr. (Pamela) and Andrew Lavery. He is also survived by three grandchildren Basle, Lukas and Zakary Lavery; and one sister Lynda Doran. Mr. Lavery retired from PECO and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. His Graveside Service will be held Friday June 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Locustwood Memorial Park Cherry Hill, NJ.




Published in Courier Post from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Graveside service
Locustwood Memorial Park
