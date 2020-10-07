1/1
Jamie Gibbons
Jamie Gibbons

Merchantville - Jamie Gibbons, longtime Merchantville resident passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. She was 57. A graduate of Cherry Hill West High School, Jamie cherished the friendships she made and kept to this day. She was a member of the Maple Shade 25 Club where she loved to play pool. Jamie also enjoyed arts and crafts, trips to LBI, fishing, her beloved cats, and her twin sister and best friend, Robin.

Daughter of the late Jack and Elizabeth Gibbons, she is survived by her loving companion, John Deuber; four loving siblings, Corrie Gibbons-Flesch (Allan), Jack Gibbons (Elisa), Robert Gibbons (Patty), Robin Gibbons (Mark); and many friends.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Contributions may be made in her memory to Samaritan Gifts Processing Center, PO Box 71425, Philadelphia, PA 19176. For condolences, please visit www.gaskillbrown.com




Published in Courier Post from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC
33 West Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
(856) 662-0813
