Jamie Gibbons
Merchantville - Jamie Gibbons, longtime Merchantville resident passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. She was 57. A graduate of Cherry Hill West High School, Jamie cherished the friendships she made and kept to this day. She was a member of the Maple Shade 25 Club where she loved to play pool. Jamie also enjoyed arts and crafts, trips to LBI, fishing, her beloved cats, and her twin sister and best friend, Robin.
Daughter of the late Jack and Elizabeth Gibbons, she is survived by her loving companion, John Deuber; four loving siblings, Corrie Gibbons-Flesch (Allan), Jack Gibbons (Elisa), Robert Gibbons (Patty), Robin Gibbons (Mark); and many friends.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Contributions may be made in her memory to Samaritan Gifts Processing Center, PO Box 71425, Philadelphia, PA 19176. For condolences, please visit www.gaskillbrown.com