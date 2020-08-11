Jamie Leigh Ballard



It is with great sadness that we share the sudden passing of our beloved Jamie Leigh Ballard on August 3, 2020 at the age of 47.



Jamie was educated in Stratford Public school system. She attended Camden County Vo-Tec, graduated with a license in cosmetology.



She is survived by her father, James (Jimmy) Ballard,of Townsend DE, two children Victoria Ballard and Scotty Gage both of Sicklerville NJ 4 grandchildren, 2 beloved aunts Mary Watson-Terry of Bear DE and, Kate Chudomelka of Omaha NE, 2 uncles Steve Chudomelka of Audubon NJ, and Andre Ballard of Bear DE an Ex-husband Jason Gage of Pine Hill NJ and God father William Ballard Outlaw of The District of Columbia, host of cousins and friends. Jamie was preceded in death by her mother Victoria Chudomelka Ballard 2018.



A private service was held August 8, 2020









