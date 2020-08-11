1/1
Jamie Leigh Ballard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jamie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jamie Leigh Ballard

It is with great sadness that we share the sudden passing of our beloved Jamie Leigh Ballard on August 3, 2020 at the age of 47.

Jamie was educated in Stratford Public school system. She attended Camden County Vo-Tec, graduated with a license in cosmetology.

She is survived by her father, James (Jimmy) Ballard,of Townsend DE, two children Victoria Ballard and Scotty Gage both of Sicklerville NJ 4 grandchildren, 2 beloved aunts Mary Watson-Terry of Bear DE and, Kate Chudomelka of Omaha NE, 2 uncles Steve Chudomelka of Audubon NJ, and Andre Ballard of Bear DE an Ex-husband Jason Gage of Pine Hill NJ and God father William Ballard Outlaw of The District of Columbia, host of cousins and friends. Jamie was preceded in death by her mother Victoria Chudomelka Ballard 2018.

A private service was held August 8, 2020




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved