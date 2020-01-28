|
Jane A. Mertz
Mt. Laurel - Jane A. Mertz (nee Henderson) of Mt. Laurel and Avalon, NJ, formerly of Moorestown, NJ, died January 24, 2020. She was 92. Beloved wife for 60 years to the late J. Robert Mertz. Loving mother of Sandra Opfer (Bill) of Mt. Laurel, NJ; James R. Mertz (Michele) of Marlton, NJ; Robert J. Mertz (Bernadette) of Acworth, GA and the late Richard Mertz. Devoted grandmother of Bryan, Justin, Derrick, Michael, Jane and Timothy. Devoted great grandmother of Emmett Michael and Ella Jane. Dearest Aunt to Barbara Cesare (Dennis) of Magnolia, NJ. Jane was an avid bridge player, and bowler. She loved going to the beach and the game of golf holding memberships at both Avalon and Riverton Country Clubs. Jane loved to travel and always enjoyed her trips to the casinos. The Mertz family would like to publicly thank Lois Hill and Kim Lenher for their extraordinary care shown to Jane. Viewing Saturday morning 10am to 12 noon at the Schetter Funeral Home 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Funeral service 12 noon. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to Acacia Hospice 902 Jacksonville Road, Burlington, NJ 08016 or to the , Attn: Terry Diamond 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020