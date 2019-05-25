|
Jane C. Johnson
Cherry Hill - JOHNSON, Jane. (nee Childs). On May 22, 2019. Age 72. Of Cherry Hill, NJ, formerly of Haddonfield, NJ. Wife of 52 years to her high school sweetheart, Ray. Devoted mother of Jennifer Dugan (Joey), Joanne Hildebrand (Crispin), Jacki Swarm (Jason Hogan) and Jill Sweeney (Sean). Loving sister to Bill, Craig, and John Childs. Adoring Mimi to Abby, Ryan, Molly, William, Emma, Caroline, Jameson, Charlie and Marin.
Jane loved life and lived it to the fullest. She enjoyed the shore, spending time at Craig and Norma's Vermont home, and meeting friends for dinner. Jane loved her birthday, Dunkin Donuts coffee and wine. She cherished every moment with her family and friends and always loved to laugh. Jane was a stay-at-home mom for many years before working as a teacher's assistant at Kingsway Learning Center. Jane was the heart and soul of her family, ready for any fun adventure and never missed the many activities of her grandchildren. She was kind, giving and positive and always put others first.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Tuesday, May 28th from 9-11 AM at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt.73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in Jane's name may be made to the Ryan DeWitt Trail at the Cape May Bird Observatory through www.inmemof.org
Published in Courier-Post on May 25, 2019