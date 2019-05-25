Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
Rt.73 and Evesham Rd
Marlton, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
Rt.73 and Evesham Rd
Marlton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane C. Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jane C. Johnson Obituary
Jane C. Johnson

Cherry Hill - JOHNSON, Jane. (nee Childs). On May 22, 2019. Age 72. Of Cherry Hill, NJ, formerly of Haddonfield, NJ. Wife of 52 years to her high school sweetheart, Ray. Devoted mother of Jennifer Dugan (Joey), Joanne Hildebrand (Crispin), Jacki Swarm (Jason Hogan) and Jill Sweeney (Sean). Loving sister to Bill, Craig, and John Childs. Adoring Mimi to Abby, Ryan, Molly, William, Emma, Caroline, Jameson, Charlie and Marin.

Jane loved life and lived it to the fullest. She enjoyed the shore, spending time at Craig and Norma's Vermont home, and meeting friends for dinner. Jane loved her birthday, Dunkin Donuts coffee and wine. She cherished every moment with her family and friends and always loved to laugh. Jane was a stay-at-home mom for many years before working as a teacher's assistant at Kingsway Learning Center. Jane was the heart and soul of her family, ready for any fun adventure and never missed the many activities of her grandchildren. She was kind, giving and positive and always put others first.

Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Tuesday, May 28th from 9-11 AM at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt.73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in Jane's name may be made to the Ryan DeWitt Trail at the Cape May Bird Observatory through www.inmemof.org
Published in Courier-Post on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.