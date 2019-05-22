Services
Kelley Funeral Home
125 Pitman Ave
Pitman, NJ 08071
(856) 589-6308
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kelley Funeral Home
125 Pitman Ave
Pitman, NJ 08071
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Kelley Funeral Home
125 Pitman Ave
Pitman, NJ 08071
Jane Emma (Klein) Kraus Obituary
Jane Emma

(Klein) Kraus

Turnersville - Jane Emma Kraus (Klein), age 71, died on May 18, 2019 at her home in Turnersville, NJ. Jane lived in Washington Twp. all her life and was a member of the first graduating class of Washington Twp. High School in 1966. Jane was a business manager for Life Care Medical Center in Glassboro and retired in 2013 after 26 years. Jane volunteered for United Way and Fifth Quarter Football Club in Washington Twp.

Survived by her husband of 48 years Leonard A.; sons, Christopher (Andrew) & Jonathan (Jamie); grandchildren, Ethan, Justin and Avery and sister, Patricia (Ozzie) Jenkins.

Friends may greet the family on Thursday after 9 AM in the Kelley Funeral Home, 125 Pitman Ave, Pitman, NJ. Life Celebration will be at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes balloons in memory of Jane or those desiring may make a contribution to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr, Suite 108, Marlton, NJ 08034.
Published in Courier-Post on May 22, 2019
