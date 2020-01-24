|
|
Jane Farmer Kelly
Haddonfield - Jane Farmer Kelly formerly of Haddonfield passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 12, 2020. She was born on December 11, 1921 in Newark, NJ to Stella Freund and Irving Farmer.
Jane grew up in Maplewood and Irvington, NJ. Her grandfather was Frank Freund, a nationally known gunsmith who designed guns for Teddy Roosevelt and Annie Oakley. Jane inherited his artistic talents and had a successful career as an Art Teacher with the public schools of Millburn and Short Hills, NJ.During World War II she served as a WAVE, working as a draftswoman for the development of radar.
Shortly after the war she met Roger Kelly who was a Technical Sergeant in the European Theatre. They were married 3 months after meeting at a mutual friend's wedding. Roger was an attorney who had a distinguished career as a New Jersey Compensation Court Judge. After raising their 4 daughters in Maplewood, they enjoyed their retirement sharing golf in Mendham, NJ.
Jane was also an active member of Women's Clubs in every community she lived in. She lost Roger after 51 years of marriage and her second daughter, Susan, shortly after. She then moved to Haddonfield, NJ where she was an enthusiastic volunteer and student of Chinese painting. Her final years were spent in Florida where she remained active including drawing, playing bridge, and learning to knit.
She is survived by 3 devoted daughters, Barbara Kelly (Jack), Ginger Ackerman, and Diane Welch (Rick). Jane has 6 Granddaughters, 9 Grandsons and 12 Great Grandchildren. Donations may be made in her memory to The Women's Memorial (www.womensmemorial.org) where she was recently honored for her service.
Visitation will be held at the Bailey Funeral Home 8 Hilltop Road, Mendham, NJ on Friday, January 31st 6-8pm. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, February 1st , 11am at St. Joseph Church, Mendham followed by interment in Hilltop Cemetery, Mendham. www.baileyfuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020