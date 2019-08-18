|
Jane G. Keenan
Elm - Jane G. Keenan (nee Whitby) age 80 of Elm, NJ passed away Thursday August 15, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side. Jane was a resident of Vineland, NJ before moving to Elm in 1995. She enjoyed cooking and would prepare meals for the priests at St. Lucy Church in Blue Anchor as well as St. Anthony Church in Waterford. Jane was a Dietitian and worked for Ancora State Hospital in the Dietary Department for 10 years. Her favorite color was blue. Jane is predeceased by her son James Patrick Keenan and two sisters Earleen Blemings and Susan Haynie-Carroll. She is survived by her loving companion, Silverio Rivera, her daughters Nancy Jane Parzanese (Paul Sr.) of Elm, NJ, Mary Jane O'Connell (Daniel) of Waterford, NJ, two sisters Hazel Shuster (Bill) and Theresa Burns both of Swedesboro, NJ and brother-in-law, Earl Blemings, Sr. of Berlin, NJ. Also survived by the father of her children, James E. Keenan. Beloved grandmother of Paul Parzanese, Jr. (Michele) and James Patrick Keenan O'Connell. Loving aunt to numerous nephews and nieces. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Tuesday August 20th at 9:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish - St. Anthony Church 285 Rt. 206 Hammonton. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 with burial to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, 500 White Horse Pike, Hammonton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at marinellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 18, 2019