|
|
Jane Gloria Graham
- - Jane Gloria Graham (Nee Rothamel), born September 27th 1936, died peacefully at home with her family at her side on February 25th 2019 in Mantua, NJ at the age of 82. She is survived by her daughter Lynn Stacy Davis (Ralph), seven grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Her death was proceeded by her husband Kenneth Lee Graham of Pennsauken and her daughter Jane Gloria Gismonde. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved to celebrate life with the family and was an avid lifelong Philadelphia Phillies fan. She had great friendships that lasted her entire lifetime. She will be dearly missed. A memorial service will take place on March 4th 1 pm at The Pub in Pennsauken. She will rest at New Camden Cemetery with her husband and family. Her family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care and support given to her and her family during the last weeks of her life.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 28, 2019