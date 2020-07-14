1/1
Jane Goldstrom
Jane Goldstrom

Cherry Hill - passed away on July 12th, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Morton "Bunky" Goldstrom, Jr. They were married for 64 wonderful years. She was also the beloved mother of Morton (Deborah) Goldstrom, III and Susan (Don) Krieger. She was the very proud grandmother of Seth (Jule) Goldstrom, Jared (Sheera) Goldstrom, Leigh Krieger and Mindy (Thai) Krieger. Ms. Goldstrom cherished her seven great grandchildren, Reilly, Morgan, Connor, Thomas, Asher, Noa and Ilan. Also survived by her sister Dollie Jospey. Graveside services will take place in Baltimore on Wednesday. Contributions can be made to the Moorestown Visiting Nurse Association 300 Harper Dr, Moorestown, NJ 08057






Published in Courier Post from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
