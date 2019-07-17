|
Jane H. Brown
Bellmawr - Jane H. Brown (nee Speno), on July 15, 2019, of Bellmawr. Age 83. Beloved wife of the late George P. Devoted mother of Marie Aldrich (Glen), Cheryl O'Neill (Patrick), Georgia Vitacolonna (the late Bob), and Jeffrey Brown (Cindy). Loving grandmother of Jessie (Doug), Sean, Matthew (Jess), Ryan (Becky), Elizabeth (Brian), Courtney (Eddie), Jenna, and Brittney (Ressie) and great grandmother of Abby, Lillie, Eddie, Colton, Eleri, Jonathan, and Olwen. Dear sister of Mike Speno (the late Jane) and the late Alice Speno and John Speno. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jane enjoyed going on casino bus trips with her friends from Annunciation BVM Church. There will be a viewing from 7 to 9pm Thursday eve and from 8:15am to 9:15am Friday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 10am Friday at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, Bellmawr. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a . Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 17, 2019