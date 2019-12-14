|
Jane Keenan
Barrington - (nee Bleming), age 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019 after a short illness. She was a longtime resident of Barrington, NJ.
Daughter of the late Thelma and Robert Bleming. She was the beloved wife of 70 years to Leonard F. Keenan. Sister of Robert P. Bleming and mother of Kandy Lippincott (the late Gregory), Joel Keenan (Susan), Kim Richards (Gene) and Penny Parker. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Heather Fowler (Thomas), Tracy Breen (Benjamin), Kristen Hale (Matthew), David Keenan (Candace), Max Keenan (Rachel), David Richards (April), Jeffrey Richards (Georgia), Jillian Richards and Paul Richards; and ten great grandchildren: Jack and Henry Fowler, Emma and Ethan Hale, Leighton and Colette Keenan, Victoria Richards, Jared Richards, Kevin Richards and Frankie Sakowski, as well as countless other family members and friends.
Jane was born on July 13, 1930 in Camden, NJ. She graduated in 1949 from Collingswood High School and would later become an active organizer for class reunions, which continue to this day. She was a longtime member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Haddon Heights and part of the Senior Citizens of Barrington club.
Jane's enormous tribe of family and friends was always welcome into the warmth of her beautiful home. She was a wonderful dancer, an avid reader and a world traveler. Her memory will always be lovingly cherished by all who knew her.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Wednesday 9 to 11 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Memorial service will follow at 11 AM. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jane's memory to Food Bank of South Jersey, 1501 Tipton Blvd., Pennsauken, NJ 08110 (www.foodbanksj.org). To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019