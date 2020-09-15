1/1
Jane L. Malik
Jane L. Malik

Cherry Hill - MALIK-

Jane L., (nee Muczyk) age 83 of Cherry Hill passed away on September 14, 2020. Beloved wife of Chet. Devoted mother of Edward Malik of Cherry Hill and Maria Dinnocenti of Douglassville, Pa. and pre-deceased Christine E. Gritt . Loving grandmother of Kyle and Alli Gritt, Nicholas, John and Nadine Dinnocenti. Dear sister of Jan (Diane) Muczyk. Also survived by son in law Ed Gritt & several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Thursday 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. & Friday 8:30 a.m.-9:00 a.m. at Murray-Paradee Funeral Home, 601 w. Rte. 70 Cherry Hill followed by a Mass of Christian Burial Friday 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's RC Church, 1010 Liberty St. Camden. (Masks and social distancing required). Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to St. Joseph's RC Church. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com




Published in Courier Post from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
601 Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8020
