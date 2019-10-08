|
Jane Louise Spencer
Surrounded by her loving family, Jane Spencer, (nee Swindell), passed away peacefully at home on October 6, 2019 at the age of 86. Loving wife of 57 years to the late James L. "Mooney" Spencer. Loving mother of James (Sue), Patricia Grieski (late Jay), John (Gina) and Robert (Kim). Cherished grandmother of James Jr., Lynda, Felicia, Gabrielle, Damien, and Joshua; great grandmother of Megan, Maryssa, James III, Dominic, Sierra, and Eddie; great-great grandmother of Vidal Jr. and Ivan. Also survived by her sister and best friend, Trudy Swindell, and her brothers Henry, Arthur (Carol), Jack, Bob, and Eddie. Predeceased by brothers Paul (late Peggy) and Allen. Also survived by her dear sisters-in-law Franny Spencer (late Dan) and Jackie Spencer (late Matt); and many nieces and nephews.
Jane resided in Gloucester City for over 50 years until moving to Deptford in 2016. She enjoyed bingo, baking, and trips to the casino as well as traveling to Disney World and Las Vegas. Jane was the sweetest, most lovable person you could ever meet; she was thoughtful, patient, and kind, and always saw the good in others.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday morning, October 11, 2019 from 9 to 11 AM at the McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME: 851 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM in St. Mary's Church: 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Msgr. Lucitt's Needy Children's Fund, PO Box 87, Gloucester City, NJ 08030. In the memo, please write: Jane L. Spencer. Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Jane L. Spencer. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019