It was 24 years ago when I stopped for lunch at Hathaway's Diner, and Mrs. Jane Glisson was my Waitress. She saw that I was reading a Civil War magazine, and said, "Oh my son Sean is very interested in that!". One thing led to another, and the next thing you know Sean was joining me at Civil War Round Table meetings, and we were Civil War Reenactors together. We are strong friends to this day --- and it would not have happened had not Jane started that conversation with me. A few friendly words and a little kindness can go a long way. I am forever grateful.

Harry P. Jenkins

Harry Jenkins

Friend