Zale Funeral Home - Stratford
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
(856) 783-5100
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
201 Warwick Rd
Magnolia, NJ
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
201 Warwick Rd
Magnolia, NJ
Jane M. McKenna

Jane M. McKenna Obituary
Jane M McKenna

Magnolia - Jane (nee-Ebinger) McKenna, age 92, of Magnolia, on Oct 10 2019.

Wife of the late John McKenna. Survived by her loving children Joy Merulla and Jay (Brenda) McKenna. Grandmother of 6, Great Grandmother of 4 and many nieces and nephews.

Jane was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Magnolia Democrat Club and the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Magnolia.

Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her viewing and visitation Wednesday Oct 16 from 10-11AM at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 201 Warwick Rd Magnolia, NJ. Service at 11AM. Burial at Eglington Cemetery Clarksboro, NJ. In Lieu of Flowers family requests donations made to DaCosta Sportsman Assoc. 607 Williams Ave Magnolia, NJ 08049 or to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Magnolia, NJ. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net Funeral Arrangements entrusted to EUGENE J ZALE FUNERAL HOME INC of Stratford, NJ 856-783-5100
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019
