Jane R. Rulon
Moorestown - Jane (nee Ross) Rulon, age 92 formerly of Haddon Twp. passed away surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her husband Walter C. Rulon, III and a son, Ronald Lippincott. Surviving are her son, Donald S. (Michelle) Rulon of Haddon Heights and daughter, Joan R. (Mike) Johnson of Delran. Also survived by her brother-in-law, Hollis Rulon of Moorestown and sister-in-law, Rae Ross of Audubon; three grandchildren, Alex, Tori and Connor; and one great-grandson, Hayden. Mrs. Rulon will be laid to rest privately at Brigadier Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery. Arr. Evoy-Banasz Funeral Home.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 31, 2019