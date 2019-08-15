|
|
Jane "Betty" Rodilosso
Waterford Works - Jane "Betty" E. Rodilosso (nee Smith) age 82yrs of Waterford Works, NJ passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Beloved wife of 64 years to William Rodilosso. Loving mother of William P. Rodilosso of Berlin, NJ, June E. DiMeglio (Bob) of Elm, NJ, Dot Duespohl (Bill) of Berlin, NJ and the late Steven E. Rodilosso. Grandmother of William, Jessica, Carl, Gina, Laura, Robert, Richard, Gabrielle, Dayna, Elizabeth and the late Raymond. Great Grandmother of 6. Betty is also survived by her extended family, Joe & Joyce Scurti and their family and her dear friend, Kathy McManis. Betty was a dedicated member of the Grace Community Church in Waterford Works, NJ. Attending services at the church from the very first service held there. She loved her family, her church and her church family.
Her viewing will be held on Monday evening August 19, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. Funeral services will begin at 8:00pm. Interment at the Berlin Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Community Church, 155 Pump Branch Rd., Waterford Works, NJ 08089 or donate through their link at www.easytithe.com/givegrace. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 15, 2019