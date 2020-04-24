Services
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-2570
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Pinos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane T. Pinos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane T. Pinos Obituary
Jane T. Pinos

Collingswood - Jane T. Pinos (nee Massi) of Collingswood, NJ passed peacefully on Sunday April 19, 2020 at the age of 81.

Beloved wife of predeceased Donald W. Pinos Sr. Cherished daughter of predeceased Frank and Jane Massi. Devoted mother of Donald W. (Lisa) Pinos Jr., Tammy Pinos and Denise (Michael) Trost. Loving grandmother of Kristie Lee Pinos, Kingston Mayo, Johnny Trost and predeceased Dylan Amodio.

Jane was known for her cooking, specializing in Italian cuisine. She also loved to bake. One of her great pleasures was shopping especially the thrift stores. Jane was a devout Catholic. She was always helping others. She was a great mother and grandma who will be greatly missed.

Private services will take place on Monday April 27, 2020 at BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood NJ. Private interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Please visit BLAKE-DOLYE.com for the additional upcoming service details and to leave your remembrances of Jane.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -