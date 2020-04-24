|
|
Jane T. Pinos
Collingswood - Jane T. Pinos (nee Massi) of Collingswood, NJ passed peacefully on Sunday April 19, 2020 at the age of 81.
Beloved wife of predeceased Donald W. Pinos Sr. Cherished daughter of predeceased Frank and Jane Massi. Devoted mother of Donald W. (Lisa) Pinos Jr., Tammy Pinos and Denise (Michael) Trost. Loving grandmother of Kristie Lee Pinos, Kingston Mayo, Johnny Trost and predeceased Dylan Amodio.
Jane was known for her cooking, specializing in Italian cuisine. She also loved to bake. One of her great pleasures was shopping especially the thrift stores. Jane was a devout Catholic. She was always helping others. She was a great mother and grandma who will be greatly missed.
Private services will take place on Monday April 27, 2020 at BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood NJ. Private interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Please visit BLAKE-DOLYE.com for the additional upcoming service details and to leave your remembrances of Jane.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020