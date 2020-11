Or Copy this URL to Share

Jane Wilma Robinson, 86, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born on September 4, 1934 to the late Otis and Effie (Harper) Batchelor in Philadelphia, PA. Services to be held on Monday, November 16, 2020, viewing 9:00am-11:00am and service to follow at 11:00am at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109. Interment immediately following at Arlington Cemetery, 1620 Cove Rd, Pennsauken, NJ 08110.









