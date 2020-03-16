|
|
Janelle Montes
Erial - Janelle "Jay" Marie (nee Zieber) Montes passed away 3/14/2020 in her home. Born 4/7/1957 in Oakland, California to Ruth (nee Meyers) and Daniel Zieber. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Robert; son Joseph, daughter-in-law Lisa, grandson Logan and granddaughter Hailey; daughter Jessica; sister Gretchen, brother-in-law Jason, nephew William, niece Sarah and the many people she called friends throughout life. For memorial service details, please visit BarclayFuneralHome.net.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020