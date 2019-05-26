|
Janet Betzler
Somerset - Betzler, Janet S. (née Stoner). Of Somerset, NJ, formerly of Lindenwold, NJ, passed away on May 22, 2019. Age 87. Beloved wife of the late Charles Betzler. Devoted mother of Karl Betzler (and her very special Daughter-in-Law Ruth) of Somerset, and Paul Betzler of Stratford . Dear sister of Donald Stoner of Stratford and Maye Alfonso (Caddie) of Cherry Hill. Also survived by her 5 most beloved Grandchildren and two Great Grandchildren. In life, Janet loved being a grandmother.
Funeral Services and Interment will be held in private. Services entrusted to the DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 125 N. WHITE HORSE PIKE, LINDENWOLD, NJ 08021. Condolences; DANKSHINSKIFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Courier-Post on May 26, 2019