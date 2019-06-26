|
Janet Brown Collins
Haddon Heights - Surrounded by her loving family, on June 23, 2019. Age 88. (nee Brown). Loving and devoted wife of 67 years to Paul Collins. Together they spent 73 wonderful years. Loving mother of Michael Collins and his wife, Maggie and Mark Collins and his wife, Lynda. Cherished grandmother of Mia Collins (Peter) and Kathleen Collins (Jay) and great-grandmother of Gary Martinez and Mariah Collins. Beloved sister of Navy Pilot Captain William I. Brown, Jr. (Patricia), Beverly Rosell (late Robert) and Carol Matthews (late Edward). Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and her lifelong friend, Judy Kohlmyer.
Janet was the beloved daughter of the late William and Janet Brown. She attended Camden Catholic High School and graduated from Gloucester Catholic High School class of 1948, where she was a member of the Alpha Sigma Gamma Sorority. Janet received her B.S. and Masters from Rutgers University. She was a resident of Haddon Heights for over 50 years, where she was one of the founding members of the Haddon Heights Good Neighbors along with her good friend, Sue Watson, parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Church and retired after 37 years as a licensed social worker for Stanfill Towers. Janet was a class act and always knew the right thing to say or do in any situation. In her final moments, she smiled at Paul and said "I love you. Thank you for being you and thank you for being here."
Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Mass of Friday morning, June 28th at 11 AM at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, 4th Avenue and Kings Highway in Haddon Heights. A Celebration of Her Life will be held following mass at 12:30 PM at Stanfill Towers, 117 E. Atlantic Ave, Haddon Heights.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Haddon Heights Good Neighbors, 625 Station Ave, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035 or Msgr. Lucitt's Needy Children's Fund, PO Box 87, Gloucester City, NJ 08030. Please memo, Janet Brown Collins.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Janet Brown Collins. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCann-Healey Funeral Home, Gloucester City. Ph:856-456-1142.
Published in Courier-Post on June 26, 2019