Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Bay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet L. Bay

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janet L. Bay Obituary
Janet L. Bay

Cherry Hill - Janet L. Bay (nee Lyle) of Cherry Hill, NJ, died May 11, 2019. She was 82. Beloved wife for 60 years to Christopher Bay. Loving mother of Ken Bay (Kim) of Marlton, NJ; Karen Janney (Tom) of Cherry Hill, NJ and the late Chris "Chuck" Bay (Dawn of Barrington, NJ). Devoted grandmother of Dana, Ryan, Matthew, Sean and Kirsten. Relatives and friends will gather Wednesday morning 10 to 11am at the Schetter Funeral Home 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Funeral service 11am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now