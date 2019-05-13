|
Janet L. Bay
Cherry Hill - Janet L. Bay (nee Lyle) of Cherry Hill, NJ, died May 11, 2019. She was 82. Beloved wife for 60 years to Christopher Bay. Loving mother of Ken Bay (Kim) of Marlton, NJ; Karen Janney (Tom) of Cherry Hill, NJ and the late Chris "Chuck" Bay (Dawn of Barrington, NJ). Devoted grandmother of Dana, Ryan, Matthew, Sean and Kirsten. Relatives and friends will gather Wednesday morning 10 to 11am at the Schetter Funeral Home 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Funeral service 11am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on May 13, 2019