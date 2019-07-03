Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
Janet L. Cavalieri


1938 - 2019
Janet L. Cavalieri Obituary
Janet L. Cavalieri

Mt. Laurel - Janet L. Cavalieri passed away suddenly on July 2, 2019. She was 80 years old. Loving mother of David Cavalieri, Donna Prohuchuck (Alexander), Jim Cavalieri, Brian Cavalieri (Jean) and Joe Cavalieri. Proud grandmother of Shawn, Andrew, Alexander, Megan, Ryan, Kylie and Braydon. Also survived by many close friends and neighbors. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Monday July 8th from 10:00 AM -12:00 Noon at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt. 73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Janet's name to the (ww.alz.org).
Published in Courier-Post on July 3, 2019
