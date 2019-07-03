|
|
Janet L. Cavalieri
Mt. Laurel - Janet L. Cavalieri passed away suddenly on July 2, 2019. She was 80 years old. Loving mother of David Cavalieri, Donna Prohuchuck (Alexander), Jim Cavalieri, Brian Cavalieri (Jean) and Joe Cavalieri. Proud grandmother of Shawn, Andrew, Alexander, Megan, Ryan, Kylie and Braydon. Also survived by many close friends and neighbors. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Monday July 8th from 10:00 AM -12:00 Noon at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt. 73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Janet's name to the (ww.alz.org).
Published in Courier-Post on July 3, 2019