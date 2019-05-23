|
Janet L. Crabtree
Washington Twp. - (nee Schilke), on May 22, 2019. Age 71. Beloved wife of Edward, Sr. Devoted mother of Constance Franklin (David), Edward, Jr. (Pamela), and Daniel (Jennay Brown). Loving grandmother of Peter and John Franklin and Mckenna, Olivia and Claudia Crabtree. Dear sister-in-law of Patricia Battersby (James) and David Kalt.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Saturday 10:15 - 11:30 am at SS. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church, 362 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:45 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Newfield.
Condolences may be shared with family at www.egizifuneral.com
"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on May 23, 2019