Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:15 AM - 11:30 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church
362 Ganttown Road
Washington Twp., NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:45 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church
362 Ganttown Road
Washington Twp., NJ
Janet L. Crabtree Obituary
Janet L. Crabtree

Washington Twp. - (nee Schilke), on May 22, 2019. Age 71. Beloved wife of Edward, Sr. Devoted mother of Constance Franklin (David), Edward, Jr. (Pamela), and Daniel (Jennay Brown). Loving grandmother of Peter and John Franklin and Mckenna, Olivia and Claudia Crabtree. Dear sister-in-law of Patricia Battersby (James) and David Kalt.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Saturday 10:15 - 11:30 am at SS. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church, 362 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:45 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Newfield.

Condolences may be shared with family at www.egizifuneral.com

Published in Courier-Post on May 23, 2019
