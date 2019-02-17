|
Janet L. Williams
Riverton, NJ - (nee Perry); On Feb. 11, 2019; of Riverton, NJ; Age 83; Beloved wife of the late Howard Williams; Devoted mother of Karen L. Hoisington, Mark A. (Susan) Hoisington and Scott D. Hoisington; Loving grandmother of Alison (Jason) Thomas, Megan (Michael) Maryott, Todd Hoisington and Leah Hoisington; Dear great grandmother of Isaac and Emily Thomas, Madelyn, Riley and Jackson Maryott; Former spouse of Rodney J. Hoisington.
Janet, a former resident of Stratford, NJ, was a member of the Jersey Sound Chorus/Sweet Adelines for over 25 years. She was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Haddonfield for 48 years, and was as a Hand Bell player, Choir member and served on many church boards. Janet was a secretary for RCA, Lockheed Martin and retired from Rabil & Robka Law Firm.
A Celebration of Life Service for Janet will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM at The First Baptist Church of Haddonfield, 124 Kings Hwy E., Haddonfield, NJ 08033, where her family will greet friends after the service. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Janet may be made to The First Baptist Church of Haddonfield, at the address above.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 17, 2019