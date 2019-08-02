|
|
Janet Lillian LeConey
Marlton - On August 1, 2019 of Marlton, NJ. Age 76 years. Beloved wife of the late George Joseph LeConey. Devoted mother of David G. LeConey and Lisa M. LeConey (Stephen Budd). Dear daughter of the late William and Helen Hill. Loving sister of William (Sharon) Hill, William (Ginger) LeConey, Joseph (Kathy) LeConey, Ann (Paul) Butler, Ronald (Lydia) LeConey, Debbie LeConey, Mary Sue (Charles) Graziano, Betty (Jason) Richardson, and the late Daniel LeConey. Proud grandmother of Addison LeConey, Abigail Budd and Braden Budd. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews. Janet was a devoted Registered Nurse with Virtua Health Systems for 35 years. She found great joy in her job and didn't retire until the age of 72. She was always "on the go" and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Anyone who knew her knew she loved life and "sparkled" daily. The family will receive relatives and friends Monday morning 11:00AM St. Joan of Arc Church 100 Willow Bend Rd. Marlton, NJ 08053. Memorial Mass 12:00PM. Cremation and interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers contributions to Abramson Cancer Center Development 3535 Market St. Suite 750 Philadelphia, PA 19104 would be appreciated. Arrangements under direction of COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE BERLIN, NJ 08009. For additional information or to email lasting condolences;COSTANTINOFH.COM.
Published in Courier-Post from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019