Janet M. Bill
Elm - Janet M. Bill (nee Stephan) age 81yrs. Of Elm, NJ passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Wife of the late David E. Bill. Mother of Kathleen Warburton (late Jerry). John Eickmeyer, Matthew Eickmeyer (Julia) and Janet McNulty Daniel) Sister of Robert Stephan (Kathryn), The late Raymond Stephan and the late William Stephan. Janet is also survived by her grandchildren, Amy, John, Mathew, Thomas, Barbara, Melissa, Jacklyn, David, Jason, Kirsten and Laura and her great grandchildren, Milani, Liam, Eva Rose, Michael, Amber, Edward, Jessie, Bella, Leland, Christian, Isabella, Allie, Mara, Tristen and Morgan along with many cherished nieces & nephews. Her viewing will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 6:00pm to 7:00pm at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ 08004. A family Eulogy will begin at 7:00pm. Interment at the Eglington Cemetery will be private. For more information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 16, 2019