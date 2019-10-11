|
|
Janet M. Schoenfeld (nee McIlvaine)
Formerly of Mount Laurel, NJ - Passed away on September 6, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Frederick H. Schoenfeld, Jr. Loving mother of Rick Schoenfeld (Lisa), Lee Ann Raess (Robert), and Janice Pierson (Mark). Devoted grandmother of Ryan Raess (Laura), Jordan Raess (Kate), Meghan Bounsayngam (Mitchell), Max Schoenfeld, Dylan Raess, and Kiefer Schoenfeld, and great grandmother of Abigail and Jovie. Dear sister of Doris Ferretti and Betty Block. Janet worked as an assistant branch manager for Penn Federal Savings Bank in Camden and Mt. Laurel. Relatives and friends are invited to the Funeral Service at 11am on Saturday, October 26 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 26 South Fork Landing Rd., Maple Shade, NJ 08052. Inurnment will follow at Arlington Cemetery, 1620 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Janet's name to the Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33760
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 11, 2019