1/
Janet Malatesta
1952 - 2020
Janet Malatesta

Lindenwold - Janet A Malatesta (née Cacciavillano), 68 years, of Lindenwold NJ, passed away on October 31, 2020. Daughter of the late John and Antoinette (née Cellucci) Cacciavillano. Beloved wife of the late Louis Malatesta. Loving mother of the late John J. Coary and stepmother of Michele Geiger, Donna Forde and the late Joseph Malatesta. Dear sister of Joseph Cacciavillano (Diane). Cherished grandmother of Jaclyn Geiger, Joshua Geiger, Devin Heller, Taylor Frieze, Madison Forde and Luke Forde and great grandmother of Everett Brown and Wyatt Clark. Beloved best friend of Dorothy Matchett.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her view. on Fri. from 9AM-11AM at the DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 125 N. WHITE HORSE PIKE, LINDENWOLD NJ 08021. Service 11AM. Interment private. Donations to Samaritan Hospice PO Box 71425 Phila, PA 19176. Condolences at dankshinskifuneralhome.com




Published in Courier Post from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
