|
|
Janet P Oberle
West Berlin - Janet (Kruckner) Oberle is with Jesus now! She lived in West Berlin, New Jersey, and passed peacefully on February 6th at Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees. Janet Pauline Kruckner was born on January 24, 1936 to Herman Jr and Lillian (Beesley) Kruckner. She spent her childhood on the family farm with her parents and 5 siblings: Herman III, Lillian, Dolly, Raymond and Margie. Janet attended a Lutheran League function where she met a handsome man named Bill who was wearing a red sweater. They married 2 years later and Janet's favorite color has been red ever since. Bill and Janet raised their children, Bill III and Susan, in Philadelphia and Southampton Pennsylvania, then moved to Texas. After her husband Bill's passing in 1997, Janet returned to her childhood home in West Berlin where she could live near her siblings, her son and his family. Janet is survived by her siblings, her children Bill (Maureen) Oberle and Susan (Allen) Harrison, and 5 grandchildren: Michael Harrison (JoAnna), Connor Oberle, Lisa Harrison, Kelly Harrison DiGiulio (Derrick), and Matthew Harrison. Janet is predeceased by her husband, and her grandson David Harrison. A celebration of Janet's life will be on Monday, February 10th at 10:00am at Holy Communion Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Samaritan Hospice or a .
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020