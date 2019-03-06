Resources
Janet P. Rouse

Cherry Hill - Passed away on March 5, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Olvin S. Rouse, Jr. Loving mother of Diana (nee Rouse) Miller, Nancy Singleton (William) and Carol Rouse. Dear sister of Charles Pierce, Jr. Devoted grandmother of Kristin Przybyszewski (Kevin), Kelley Pellegatto (Brian), and Xavier Singleton. Great grandmother of Blake Przybyszewski, Chase Pellegatto and Alexa Pellegatto. Also survived by a host of other loving family and friends. Following her request, services will be private. Memorial donations may be made in Janet's memory through In Memory Of for the benefit of Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice at https://inmemof.org/bradley.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 6, 2019
