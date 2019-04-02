Services
Erial - On April 1, 2019, Janet (nee McDowell), age 81. Beloved wife of the late Charles E. Quicksill, Sr. Loving mother of Janet (Jim) Monitzer of Erial, Charles (Sylvia) Quicksill, Jr. of South Port, NC, William (Jacqueline) Quicksill of Clementon, the late Connie (John) Keller, and the late Joan (Charles) Crain. Also survived by 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; her loving companion Robert Humphreys; and many loving nieces and nephews. Sister of Edwina Kerney, Joan Hill, Emily Urban, Robert McDowell, the late David McDowell, and the late Blaine McDowell. Janet was a member of Christ Community Church and a former volunteer for the Overbrook Cowboys Football Club Ladies Auxiliary. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Friday morning 9-11 am at Christ Community Church, 325 E. Linden Ave., Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Christ Community Church at the above address. Arrangements under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 2, 2019
