Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
GARDNER FUNERAL HOME
BELLMAWR, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
GARDNER FUNERAL HOME
BELLMAWR, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Scholeri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet R. Scholeri


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janet R. Scholeri Obituary
Janet R. Scoleri

Bellmawr - Janet R. Scoleri (nee Harrison), on April 3, 2019, of Bellmawr; formerly of S. Phila., PA. Age 83. Beloved wife of the late Dante Scoleri. Devoted mother of Donna Stiefel, Deborah Melunis, and the late Diane and Daniel Scoleri. Loving grandmom of Richard and Kevin Taylor, and Melissa, Justin, and Sean Melunis and great grandmom of Ryan, Michael, and Skye. Dear sister of James Harrison and the late Thomas Harrison, Jr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation from 10am to 11am Friday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, BELLMAWR. Funeral service 11am at the funeral home. Interment New Saint Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Redeemer Homecare & Hospice, 150 9th Avenue, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now