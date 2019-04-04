|
|
Janet R. Scoleri
Bellmawr - Janet R. Scoleri (nee Harrison), on April 3, 2019, of Bellmawr; formerly of S. Phila., PA. Age 83. Beloved wife of the late Dante Scoleri. Devoted mother of Donna Stiefel, Deborah Melunis, and the late Diane and Daniel Scoleri. Loving grandmom of Richard and Kevin Taylor, and Melissa, Justin, and Sean Melunis and great grandmom of Ryan, Michael, and Skye. Dear sister of James Harrison and the late Thomas Harrison, Jr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation from 10am to 11am Friday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, BELLMAWR. Funeral service 11am at the funeral home. Interment New Saint Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Redeemer Homecare & Hospice, 150 9th Avenue, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 4, 2019